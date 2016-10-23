All too easy for Kilmurry Ibrickane in Clare replay

After a draw last week Kilmurry got their tactics spot on to blow Cratloe away

An improved second half display earned Kilmurry Ibrickane their first Clare Senior Football title since 2012 at Cusack Park. Photo: Inpho

An improved second half display earned Kilmurry Ibrickane their first Clare Senior Football title since 2012 at Cusack Park. Photo: Inpho

 

Kilmurry Ibrickane 2-13 Cratloe 0-6

An improved second half display earned Kilmurry Ibrickane their first Clare Senior Football title since 2012 at Cusack Park on Sunday, with 3,722 in attendance.

Unlike the drawn game, this was a relatively one sided affair, especially in the second half, as Kilmurry’s defensive first half game-plan manifested itself into a more cohesive and expansive strategy after the break, carving apart a disappointing Cratloe 15.

This game was slow to settle and after a pair of early wides by both teams Kilmurry’s impressive attacker Keelan Sexton, opened the day’s account with a point off his right foot, in the eighth minute.

It was immediately followed by another from Michael Hogan, setting a trend for the afternoon. Cathal McInerney eventually got Cratloe off the mark from a 35 metre free, but at the break his side trailed by 0-6 to 0-4.

Kilmurry’s defensive prowess ensured that the 2014 champions could only manage one point from play in that period, scored by wing back Martin Ógie Murphy.

The man from West Clare kicked on after the break and in a vital 10 minute opening spell they hit 1-2 to no score. Goalkeeper Ian McInerney kicked a free and then Marty McMahon was in for a goal, followed quickly by a point from play by Mark McCarthy. It left the “Bricks”, 1-8 to 0-4 ahead with little or no way back for Cratloe. In injury time, sub Johnny Daly was fouled and Keelan Sexton rattled the net from the resultant penalty.

Scorers: Kilmurry Ibrickane – K Sexton (1-4) 0-1 f, 1-0 Pen., M McMahon (1-0), I McInerney (0-2), f’s, S Hickey (0-2), M McCarthy (0-2), P O’Dwyer, M O’Dwyer, M Hogan (0-1) each. Cratloe – C McInerney (0-4) 0-3 f’s, M Murphy (0-1), S Collins (0-1) f.

Kilmurry Ibrickane: I McInerney, M McMahon, D Hickey, M Kileen, D Sexton, C Morissey, D Callinan, M McCarthy, K King, M O’Dwyer, S Hickey, M Hogan, K Sexton, P O’Dwyer, E Coughlan.

Subs: N Downes for Callinan (42), N Hickey for Downes inj. (48), E Talty for Morissey (56), J Daly for M O’Dwyer (69).

Cratloe: P DeLoughrey (Capt.),S Chaplin, B Duggan, L Markham, M Ógie Murphy, M Hawes, E Boyce, C Ryan, J Galvin, A McFaddan, S Collins, S Gleeson, C McInerney, P Collins, D Collins.

Subs: C Cooney for McFaddan inj., (13), S McHugh for Gleeson (41).

Referee: P Cosgrove (Corofin).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.