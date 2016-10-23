All too easy for Kilmurry Ibrickane in Clare replay

Kilmurry Ibrickane 2-13 Cratloe 0-6

An improved second half display earned Kilmurry Ibrickane their first Clare Senior Football title since 2012 at Cusack Park on Sunday, with 3,722 in attendance.

Unlike the drawn game, this was a relatively one sided affair, especially in the second half, as Kilmurry’s defensive first half game-plan manifested itself into a more cohesive and expansive strategy after the break, carving apart a disappointing Cratloe 15.

This game was slow to settle and after a pair of early wides by both teams Kilmurry’s impressive attacker Keelan Sexton, opened the day’s account with a point off his right foot, in the eighth minute.

It was immediately followed by another from Michael Hogan, setting a trend for the afternoon. Cathal McInerney eventually got Cratloe off the mark from a 35 metre free, but at the break his side trailed by 0-6 to 0-4.

Kilmurry’s defensive prowess ensured that the 2014 champions could only manage one point from play in that period, scored by wing back Martin Ógie Murphy.

The man from West Clare kicked on after the break and in a vital 10 minute opening spell they hit 1-2 to no score. Goalkeeper Ian McInerney kicked a free and then Marty McMahon was in for a goal, followed quickly by a point from play by Mark McCarthy. It left the “Bricks”, 1-8 to 0-4 ahead with little or no way back for Cratloe. In injury time, sub Johnny Daly was fouled and Keelan Sexton rattled the net from the resultant penalty.

Scorers: Kilmurry Ibrickane – K Sexton (1-4) 0-1 f, 1-0 Pen., M McMahon (1-0), I McInerney (0-2), f’s, S Hickey (0-2), M McCarthy (0-2), P O’Dwyer, M O’Dwyer, M Hogan (0-1) each. Cratloe – C McInerney (0-4) 0-3 f’s, M Murphy (0-1), S Collins (0-1) f.

Kilmurry Ibrickane: I McInerney, M McMahon, D Hickey, M Kileen, D Sexton, C Morissey, D Callinan, M McCarthy, K King, M O’Dwyer, S Hickey, M Hogan, K Sexton, P O’Dwyer, E Coughlan.

Subs: N Downes for Callinan (42), N Hickey for Downes inj. (48), E Talty for Morissey (56), J Daly for M O’Dwyer (69).

Cratloe: P DeLoughrey (Capt.),S Chaplin, B Duggan, L Markham, M Ógie Murphy, M Hawes, E Boyce, C Ryan, J Galvin, A McFaddan, S Collins, S Gleeson, C McInerney, P Collins, D Collins.

Subs: C Cooney for McFaddan inj., (13), S McHugh for Gleeson (41).

Referee: P Cosgrove (Corofin).