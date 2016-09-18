All-Ireland SFC final: Mayo player ratings

David Clarke: 7

One quality save to deny Brian Fenton a certain goal seems more than enough to justify his existence in this All-Ireland final. Kick-outs mostly went long and into lottery territory where Connolly had the right numbers at the finish.

Brendan Harrison: 7

Bernard Brogan’s marker. The former footballer of the year finished with 0-0 and was hauled off for Eoghan O’Gara. Second to most balls but a scoreless Dublin legend is some achievement even in these slick conditions.

Donal Vaughan: 8

A performance to rank alongside any from this great Mayo servant. The game released him from defensive duties enough to plunder two fine points.

Keith Higgins: 6

Perhaps a harsh rating considering the miles he covered, and the covering he provided for others, but the end product and incisions into the battle were not what Mayo needed or expected.

Lee Keegan: 7

Another selfless 70-plus minutes when he took enormous punishment from Diarmuid Connolly, which was all his own fault for constantly tickling a grizzly, but he kept Connolly to 0-1 so job done.

Colm Boyle: 6

Decent game but has to shoulder full blame for Dublin’s second goal.

Mainly because he scored it. Unlucky as it was his momentum that led to the accidental toe poke after Dean Rock fumbled Connolly’s brilliant foot pass.

Patrick Durcan: 7

A quality point early in the second half signalled Mayo’s willingness to go all the way with Dublin. He tracked with the best of them as John Small and others were refused free entry to Mayo’s goal.

Seamus O’Shea: 5

One brilliant block on Connolly and clearly emptied his body for the cause but he was first to be sacrificed on 54 minutes as Mayo looked to Alan Dillon for scores.

Tom Parsons: 6

An early point from dead in front of Dublin posts showed he might be one of the others in this Mayo team that needed to deliver and while solid throughout, pales in comparison to Brian Fenton.

Kevin McLoughlin: 6

Maybe Mayo are cursed because the scuffed Bernard Brogan shot was going wide until he redirected into his own goal. Retains a crucial role as the team sweeper.

Aidan O’Shea: 5

Truly disappointing. Lucky enough to avoid a yellow or black card on

24 minutes before being booked early in the second half. Maybe that hampered him but Mayo cannot win with him like this.

Diarmuid O’Connor: 5

Utterly overrun by John Small raiding forward and while he had a hand in Dillon’s crucial point, much like Higgins and O’Shea more was needed and expected.

Jason Doherty: 7

Set up Andy Moran’s goal chance that flew over and bagged a brilliant point just before half-time to make it three point game at a crucial moment.

Andy Moran: 7

The goal that got away is what it is but banked two huge points and showed for ball he had no right to gather, but did, and even had enough energy to have a go at the media afterwards.

Cillian O’Connor: 9

A heroic performance, his refusal to bow down in delivering this epic and so reliable 0-7 with one of his two points from play literally denying Dublin another All-Ireland. Magnificent.

Bench: 7

Alan Dillon’s score, the timing of it and manner in which he took it, gives the Stephen Rochford bench a mark of honours.