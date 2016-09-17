All-Ireland SFC Final: Mayo Player Profiles

David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

Age: 32 Height: 6’2” Weight: 14st 2lbs

Occupation: Garda

Playing in his third final, 10 years after his first. Got the nod ahead of Robbie Hennelly after the Galway game and beaten only twice in five games since. Crucial saves against Fermanagh, Tyrone and Tipperary have kept the show on the road.

Brendan Harrison (Aghamore) @BrendanHarry

Age: 23 Height: 6’ Weight: 12st

Occupation: Student

One of the few Mayo players facing into his first final. Got in when Chris Barrett was injured in the spring and has kept last year’s All Star nominee at bay ever since. Strictly a house-minder, could be on Bernard Brogan duty.

Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe)

Age: 27 Height: 6’2” Weight: 14st 5lbs

Occupation: Shoe shop owner

Struggled to get into the team early on in the summer but a regular fixture since the Kildare game. Forceful and strong-running in attack and diligent in covering back. Scoring return down on other years.

Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis) @keithhiggins7

Age: 31 Height: 5’11” Weight: 12st

Occupation: Bank official

Perpetual motion and a key leader for Mayo. Turned the Tipperary game almost single-handed with his surge that led to Jason Doherty’s goal. Will be interesting to see where they decide to make best use of him.

Lee Keegan (Westport) @leeroykeegan

Age: 26 Height: 5’9” Weight: 13st 1lb

Occupation: Synergy Health

Used to be merely the best attacking wing back in the game, has latterly combined that with being a designated man-marker. Kept SeÁn Cavanagh and Michael Quinlivan scoreless from play. Has, ahem, previous with Diarmuid Connolly.

Colm Boyle (Davitts) @colmboyle

Age: 30 Height: 5’9” Weight: 12st 8lbs

Occupation: Garda

Turned the tide in the Fermanagh game with an inspirational score and has carried on from there. Dynamic, defiant, explosive. Needs to watch his discipline though – has been subbed while on yellow in the last three games.

Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

Age: 21 Height: 6’ Weight: 12st 13lbs

Occupation: Student

Made his debut last year but nailed down a permanent spot this time around and has been a serious addition. Precise in the tackle and always willing to join in the attack when needed. Could be a key battle with Ciarán Kilkenny.

Séamus O’Shea (Breaffy) @SeamieShea

Age: 29 Height: 6’2” Weight: 15st

Occupation: Underwriter

The faithful sentry at the heart of the Mayo team. Minds the middle so the half backs can go marauding, a sort of sweeper ahead of the sweeper. Plan could be to empty himself and then make way for Tom Parsons for the final 20.

Tom Parsons (Charlestown) @TomParsons_8

Age: 28 Height: 6’3” Weight: 14st 2lbs

Occupation: Civil Engineer

Gets a start in the final despite having been squeezed out of the first 15 for most of the summer. Made a big impact when he came on against Tyrone and again against Tipp. Should have the legs for Brian Fenton.

Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) @KevinMcLough

Age: 26 Height: 5’11” Weight: 13st

Occupation: Teacher

Repurposed as a sweeper for most of the year. Just when he looked to have got the hang of it against Tyrone, Barry Moran was swapped in. Will likely revert to the position tomorrow, even though it leaves Mayo a forward short.

Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) @AIDOXI

Age: 26 Height: 6’2” Weight: 15st 6lbs

Occupation: Planning co-ordinator

Dublin ran him into the ground in the 2013 final. Smarter, tougher, a more responsible proposition now. Doesn’t try to be a hero with every ball but still has to be marked accordingly. Mayo won’t win without a big day from him.

Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) @DOConnor11

Age: 21 Height: 6’1” Weight: 14st

Occupation: Student

A quietly effective season, spliced by moments of real quality. Stunning performance when badly needed against Kildare but has flitted in and out somewhat since. Mayo need him to be involved closer to goal.

Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) @JasonDoc89

Age: 25 Height: 5’11” Weight: 13st

Occupation: Student

Good for a goal, as shown against Tipperary, Westmeath and London. But Mayo would nearly get more out of him scoring three points from play. Can often be too peripheral – needs to leave his mark.

Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen) @andypmoran

Age: 32 Height: 5’10” Weight: 13st3lbs

Occupation: Gym owner

Reduced to an impact sub last year, could easily have let his career fizzle out. Back as leader of the line and his experience told against Tipperary. Brilliant at winning his own ball, needs to be a focal point for the Mayo attack.

Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) @CILL14N

Age: 24 Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 7lbs

Occupation: Student

Hasn’t had the same influence this summer as in other years. Still Mayo’s top scorer and had a big game against Tyrone but needs to go up a level here. Must be spotless from frees, given Dean Rock’s accuracy at the other end.