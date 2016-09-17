All-Ireland SFC Final: Dublin Player Profiles

Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

Age: 34 Height: 6’ Weight: 12st 8lbs

Occupation: Teacher

The pre-half-time wobble against Kerry was costly but showed his fortitude by not putting a foot wrong thereafter. According to Dontfoul Blog, Mayo have plundered opposition kick-outs for nearly a quarter of their scores so his role is crucial.

Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams) @PhillyMcMahon

Age: 29 Height: 6ft Weight: 13st 7lbs

Occupation: Owner FitFood Ireland & BeDo7.ie Fitness

Not quite as all-singing or all-dancing as in 2015 but still endeavours to have an outsized influence on games compared to other corner backs. Certain to give Aidan O’Shea plenty of life advice when the pair come in contact.

Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna) @jcoops

Age: 26 Height: 6’ Weight: 12st

Occupation: Student Recruiter, DCU

Having a terrific season. Considered a possible weak link in the absence of Rory O’Carroll but has repeatedly quashed doubts. Relishes one-on-one combat and likes to twist the knife by bombing forward on occasion.

David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) @davidbyrne15

Age: 22 Height: 5’11” Weight: 13st 5lbs

Occupation: Student

Has occasionally shown up missing – see the first Laois goal in June – but has grown into the summer. Devastating goal-saving shoulder on Donnchadh Walsh the obvious highlight. Mayo will target his inexperience.

James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams) @JamesyMac26

Age: 26 Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 3lbs

Occupation: Bank Official

Stellar early-season form interrupted by injury and clearly wasn’t back to his smooth-running best against Kerry. Massive weapon if fit. Defiant when Dublin are under pressure, always looks to put them on the front foot.

Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes) @CianOSull88

Age: 28 Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st

Occupation: Tax consultant

The key to the Dublin defence. Vocal, calm and alert, he’s middle management with responsibilities for onfield organisation. Very rarely caught out of position but Mayo managed it last year en route to a late penalty.

John Small (Ballymun Kickhams) @JohnSmall6

Age: 23 Height: 6’ Weight: 13st 10lbs

Occupation: Bank Official

Noticeably cautious in the early summer, he has clearly been encouraged to join the attack more as the season has progressed. Tough tackling and clever in distribution but still a step down from the previous incumbent.

Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden) @MDMA_9

Age: 30 Height: 6’3” Weight: 14st 7lbs

Occupation: Teacher

Job-sharing with Denis Bastick for much of the summer. Can sometimes be bottled up as teams look to contain him or force him into shooting. Still a massive physical presence and much more assertive in the All-Ireland series.

Brian Fenton (Raheny) @BrianFenton08

Age: 23 Height: 6’4” Weight: 14st

Occupation: Physio

Goes into the final as favourite for Footballer of the Year, albeit in a wide open field. Has eclipsed his elders to become the main man in the Dublin midfield. Serial starter of attacks, always plays with his head up.

Paul Flynn (Fingallians) @Flinto23

Age: 30 Height: 6’1” Weight: 14st 7lbs

Occupation: Commercial Director

Not the irresistible force of two/three seasons ago but still an immovable object in the NO 10 shirt. Hasn’t scored since the Leinster final. Was similarly unimpressive leading into the final last year but came good on the day.

Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s) @kevmc15

Age: 29 Height: 6’ Weight: 13st 10 lbs

Occupation: Owner Fresh Foods Direct

Having his best season yet. Sill the insistent, hard-to-stop runner he always was but has developed exquisite shooting boots into the bargain. Excellent against Donegal, vital when needed against Kerry.

Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock) @CKKilkenny93

Age: 23 Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 10lbs

Occupation: Student

Duties in the middle third have blunted his scoring threat compared to 2015. Nonetheless, a vital player having a huge year. Tireless and thoughtful in possession, he knits together the constituent parts of the Dublin side.

Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) @Deanrock14

Age: 26 Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 5lbs

Occupation: Leisure centre executive

Having a free-taking season for the ages but his contribution in open play is much improved as well. Outstanding against Laois, Meath and Kerry. His frees tailed off at the end of 2015 but he looks unshakeable this year.

Diarmuid Connolly (St Vincent’s) @dermoc123

Age: 29 Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 10lbs

Occupation: Account manager

Most talented player in the squad, devastating in the right mood. But got thrown off his stride against Westmeath and Donegal when opposition players poked him with a stick. With his head in the game, a match-winner.

Bernard Brogan (St Oliver Plunkett’s) @bernardbrogan

Age: 32 Height: 6’ Weight: 13st 3lbs

Occupation: Company director

Tends to perform in finals, regardless of his form during the season. Shone in Leinster but hasn’t caught fire in the games since. Man of the match against Mayo in 2013, has built up more than enough credit to keep the faith here.