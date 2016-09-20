Alan Dillon and Evan Regan main injury concerns for Mayo

Attackers Alan Dillon and Evan Regan are Mayo’s principal injury concerns ahead of Saturday week’s All-Ireland football final replay.

Both players lasted a matter of minutes after being brought on during the second half of last weekend’s stalemate at Croke Park due to injuries.

Ultra experienced Dillon limped off after just 11 minutes with an ankle injury that will be assessed this week.

Regan replaced Andy Moran in the first minute of injury time but suffered a clash of heads with Dublin’s Denis Bastick and had to be helped off the field.

A Mayo spokesman described Regan’s injury as “a facial injury” though was unable to confirm if the Ballina man suffered concussion.

Tricky position

The drawn encounter has left Mayo in a tricky position as regards its club championship schedule. Its county champions are due to participate in the Connacht club championship on October 30th though there are still four rounds of games to complete before a winner will be known.

With just three weekends in October after the replay weekend, the Connacht Council are likely to be asked to look favourably on Mayo’s case and reschedule the provincial fixture. Alternatively, Mayo has to play a round of midweek games. Dublin is not due to compete in Leinster until November 13th.

It’s understood that a round of the club hurling championship will go ahead this Saturday as planned with St Vincent’s set to play Cuala in Group 1 at Parnell Park.