Alan Dillon and Evan Regan main injury concerns for Mayo

Players to be assessed this week for fitness

Paul Keane

Dublin’s John Small and Alan Dillon in action on Sunday. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Dublin’s John Small and Alan Dillon in action on Sunday. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Attackers Alan Dillon and Evan Regan are Mayo’s principal injury concerns ahead of Saturday week’s All-Ireland football final replay.

Both players lasted a matter of minutes after being brought on during the second half of last weekend’s stalemate at Croke Park due to injuries.

Ultra experienced Dillon limped off after just 11 minutes with an ankle injury that will be assessed this week.

Regan replaced Andy Moran in the first minute of injury time but suffered a clash of heads with Dublin’s Denis Bastick and had to be helped off the field.

A Mayo spokesman described Regan’s injury as “a facial injury” though was unable to confirm if the Ballina man suffered concussion.

Tricky position

The drawn encounter has left Mayo in a tricky position as regards its club championship schedule. Its county champions are due to participate in the Connacht club championship on October 30th though there are still four rounds of games to complete before a winner will be known.

With just three weekends in October after the replay weekend, the Connacht Council are likely to be asked to look favourably on Mayo’s case and reschedule the provincial fixture. Alternatively, Mayo has to play a round of midweek games. Dublin is not due to compete in Leinster until November 13th.

It’s understood that a round of the club hurling championship will go ahead this Saturday as planned with St Vincent’s set to play Cuala in Group 1 at Parnell Park.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.