GAA president open to association dropping use of Irish flag and anthem

GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail has said that he is open to the idea of dropping the widespread use of the Irish flag and anthem in the context of what he called “an agreed Ireland”.

He volunteered the view when asked whether it was time to consider relaxing the rules in this respect for overseas units, many of whose members are not Irish – a view originally floated by former GAA director general Liam Mulvihill.

“Well, it’d be time to look at it in our own island too in terms of an agreed Ireland, which everybody in Ireland and everybody in the GAA looks at. You certainly cannot look at these issues in advance of an agreement, that’s for sure. The flag and the anthem means a lot to the GAA and will continue to do so, but who knows in the future? In the future, if there are different agreements in place for the whole of Ireland, of course the GAA would be inclusive in that.”

Further questioned on what type of agreements he had in mind, he replied that circumstances were changing.

Changing world

“There could be further agreements politically at home. There is a massively changing world at home. Brexit is going to affect the GAA the same as it’s going to affect everyone else and it does cause concerns. In the future if there are new agreements and new arrangements we’d be open-minded about things like flags and anthems but not in advance of agreements.”

He pointed out that there had already been moves by the GAA’s European Board to underline the importance of the games as opposed to their cultural provenance.

“I would say in terms of overseas, Europe GAA have changed their name; they’ve rebranded. They’re now Gaelic Games of Europe and I think that’s an inclusive title that they have chosen deliberately to include their camogie and their football and have changed their logo.”

He added that the “Irish brand” probably causes “more difficulty at home” and commended overseas units for their inclusiveness. “We have to learn from our international units that we should never have closed minds about things that we always thought were precious and sacred. They may well be that but we have to have open minds as to where this could go.”

Schools in the Emirates

On a more practical front, Ó Fearghail said that the GAA, working through the embassies of Ireland and the UAE, had cleared the way for Gaelic games to be introduced to schools in the Emirates.

“A lot of children are of ex-pat Irish but a lot aren’t. They find the games exciting. We’re now getting into the schools here, which is a huge thing. There are almost 4,000 between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There are 4,000 young Irish teaching in schools. They really value them as excellent teachers. It is a difficult role. We have now worked through the embassies again, particularly the UAE embassy in Ireland and we have now established that we can have Gaelic games in the schools.

“That will be interesting and it might follow the same model as in Canada. It’s now in Canada on the official curriculum in Ontario province and they enjoy it. They find that it suits the Canadian style. It gives all body strength, upper and lower, it’s safe. It has progressed the game enormously over there. All that has to be welcome.”