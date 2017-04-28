Former Roscommon manager Donie Shine passes away

In the mid-1990s he took the reins of the county team and in later years was a popular pundit

Seán Moran

Roscommon manager Donie Shine in 1995. Photo: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

The death has taken place after an illness of former Roscommon manager Donie Shine, one of the best known GAA personalities in the county. He also managed the legendary Clann na nGael team of the 1980s that dominated the county and provincial championships, reaching four successive All-Ireland finals but never quite getting over the line.

In the mid-1990s he took over the reins of the county team and in later years was a popular pundit on local radio.

He passed away on Friday and Roscommon chair Séamus Sweeney paid this tribute.

“Donie will forever be associated with the great Clann teams that dominated Roscommon and Connacht football in the 1980s and ‘90s. I was always impressed by his knowledge of the GAA both county and country wide. I know Donie attended games regardless of who was taking part or where the game was played. He loved the GAA.

“As a parent, he got great pride from all his children and what they did, however I’m sure he took great delight from the All Ireland minor victory in 2006 when his own son Donie was outstanding and his Clann na nGael club mate David Flynn was captain.

“In more recent years Donie has been the expert voice on Shannonside FM with Willie Hegarty as they commentated on Roscommon football games both club and county. He brought pleasure to thousands as his reasonable assessment of games was seen to be fair and balanced and always well informed.”

