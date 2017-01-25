Eir Sport to broadcast Saturday league triple-headers

Broadcaster to show 23 live games in football and hurling across their three channels

Patrick Madden

Eir Sport will show a total of 23 games live on Saturday nights from the Allianz Leagues. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Eir Sport have announced details of expanded coverage for the upcoming Allianz Leagues in football and hurling – which includes three games being shown at the same time on Saturday nights.

The league makes its bow on Eir Sport on February 4th, and the broadcaster has access to 23 fixtures across the football and hurling competitions.

And for the first time they will be offering viewers a choice of games, as they broadcast five ‘triple-headers’ across the league calendar.

The first of these triple-headers comes on the League’s opening weekend, with Mayo’s Division One opener against Monaghan, Down and Fermanagh’s Division Two clash and Laois against Louth in Division Three all being shown simultaneously.

The week after customers will have a difficult decision to make, with Dublin against Tyrone and Mayo against Kerry in Division One – as well as Cork against Clare in hurling’s Division 1A.

The matches will be shown on Eir Sport 1, Eir Sport 2 HD and Eir Sport 2 SD.

However, despite Eir Sport offering this new service, thousands of viewers will be unable to avail of it.

This comes after Virgin Media, who have more than 300,000 urban subscribers, dropped the Eir Sport package – which includes BT Sport – at the end of July last year after failing to agree commercial terms on a wholesale arrangement for the six channels.

The 23 live games will be showing is an increase of six from the 17 shown live by Setanta last year.

A total of 22 counties will feature in the 23 games, with 16 football and seven hurling games.

Eir Sport Live Games (7.0 unless stated)

Saturday February 4th
Mayo v Monaghan (F) Eir Sport 2 HD
Down v Fermanagh (F) Eir Sport 2 SD
Laois v Louth (F) Eir Sport 1

Saturday February 11th
Dublin v Tipperary (H) Eir Sport 1, 5.0
Dublin v Tyrone (F) Eir Sport 1
Cork v Clare (H) Eir Sport 2 SD
Kerry v Mayo (F) Eir Sport 2 HD

Saturday February 18th
Cork v Dublin (H) Eir Sport 2 HD
Laois v Offaly (H) Eir Sport 1

Saturday February 25th
Mayo v Roscommon (F) Eir Sport 2 HD
Laois v Tipperary (F) Eir Sport 1
Down v Meath (F) Eir Sport 2 SD

Saturday March 4th
Dublin v Waterford (H) Eir Sport 2 HD, 5.0
Dublin v Mayo (F) Eir Sport 2 HD
Cavan v Donegal (F) Eir Sport 2 SD
Tyrone v Monaghan (F) Eir Sport 1

Saturday March 11th
Tipperary v Kilkenny (H) Eir Sport 2 HD
Laois v Limerick (H) Eir Sport 1

Saturday March 18th
Kerry v Dublin (F) Eir Sport 2 HD
Donegal v Tyrone (F) Eir Sport 2 SD
Down v Kildare (F) Eir Sport 1

Saturday March 25th
Dublin v Roscommon (F) Eir Sport 2 HD
Laois v Longford (F) Eir Sport 1

