Dublin dual star Conal Keaney appeals for return of stolen medals

Ballyboden St Enda’s medals taken after car window smashed before Christmas

Colin Gleeson

Conal Keaney celebrates with Ballyboden team-mate Colm Basquel after winning the All-Ireland football club final at Croke Park last March. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Former Dublin dual star Conal Keaney has appealed for the return of his three football club medals from the all-conquering 2015/16 season that were stolen from his car before Christmas.

Keaney’s Ballyboden St Enda’s team achieved county, provincial and All-Ireland success in 2016. The club beat Castlebar Mitchels on St Patrick’s Day to claim the club’s first All-Ireland success.

The former full forward said the medal collection was stolen from his car on December 22nd. On advice from gardaí, Keaney has made a public appeal on social media for help in retrieving them.

“We had the medals presented to us a few weeks ago and I put them in the car to bring down to my mother over the Christmas period,” Keaney told 2fm’s Game On programme on Wednesday.

“I got up for work after 6am on the 22nd and I came out and saw they had smashed the driver’s window and took a few other bits and pieces. They found the medals in their boxes, took them out, and left the boxes behind them.

“They are probably not worth a whole lot financially, but sentimental wise, they are huge. I worked so hard to try and get them.”

