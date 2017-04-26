Dublin determined to have final word at under-21 level

For everyone but the Dublin and Galway footballers Saturday’s EirGrid All-Ireland under-21 final has by now been dressed from head to toe in sentimentality.

The chance to write some history, to go where no team will go again, to win the last title to be handed out in the grade. Enough to add several extra layers of anticipation and incentive.

But Dublin full-back and co-captain Cillian O’Shea says the players can’t afford to be distracted by all that. They both have enough incentive of their own: Dublin, having won the last four Leinster titles, are particularly eager to close out the deal.

O’Shea was on the under-21 team that lost last year’s semi-final to Mayo, and to Tipperary in the 2015 semi-final (some of the current panel were also involved in the minor semi-final defeat to Donegal in 2014). Winning this title is all that matters, first as last.

“It definitely adds a bit more, knowing this is the last year of the under-21, and the same will be said for Galway,” says O’Shea. “But both teams are just focused on their own game, hoping to get the right result.”

The under-21 championship, which began in 1964 with Kerry winning the first title, will from next year be replaced with an under-20 football championship (the minor grade is also dropping from under-18 to under-17).

Saturday’s final in Tullamore sees both teams arriving in good health, Dublin overcoming a fancied Donegal in their semi-final, while Galway took out an equally fancied Kerry team.

Despite losing other co-captain Con O’Callaghan to a black card early on, Dublin still had enough in reserve to get past the Ulster champions.

“That was a game we weren’t looking past whatsoever, as most of this group had actually lost three semi-finals [the last two at under-21, and one at minor]. We knew Donegal were a hugely talented team, it would be a close game, and we were just glad to get over the line.

Pull away

“It was five-two at half-time, they got it back to five-four, but we did pull away a bit in the last quarter. I suppose with their schedule, and only the five-day break since the Ulster final, probably went against them towards the end. So we were a bit lucky on that front, and won’t be taking anything like that for granted against Galway.

“And yeah, a bit surprised it’s them [Galway], based on what we’d heard about Kerry. Kerry are obviously a very good team, after winning three minor All-Irelands in a row, and a lot of that group would have played, so were deservedly talked up. And that makes Galway’s performance and result that bit better, that they managed to topple Kerry in the manner they did. They’re going to be very formidable.”

O’Shea didn’t play minor, or indeed any other under-age grade for Dublin; he got his break, in other words, at under-21 level, and with that provides a microcosm of all that is good about the grade. Still, he has no issue with the new under-20 grade.

“I expect it will be more of the same. They’re always exciting games at this level, and it is very important to have that transition. I don’t know if going to under-20 will make a big difference, going a year younger, but it probably will help lads at 20, 21 who also have Sigerson commitments at that age. But I haven’t thought too much about the difference.”

Dublin’s preparations for the final weren’t helped by last weekend’s round of club fixtures; O’Shea togged out for Kilmacud Crokes last Thursday night, but wasn’t needed as they eased past Erins Isle, 10-12 to 0-7.

Supportive

“I don’t think it was an issue, really. We requested some of the games to be deferred until after the final, and clubs were quite supportive. But it just didn’t work out. We had a meeting, with the players, and decided to make ourselves available. Certain lads were in different situations, but again it wasn’t a major issue.”

Dublin senior manager Jim Gavin has always used the under-21 grade as his breeding ground, and with the likes of O’Callaghan and goalkeeper Evan Comerford already tasting senior action, O’Shea can feel suitably inspired to make the last step up. Studying medicine (he’s in his second year in UCD) will keep him busy either way, but he only has to look at the likes of Jack McCaffrey to realise the study doesn’t need to get in the way of the football – or indeed vice versa.

“Obviously it’s a bit commitment, but I’d have taken that into consideration, the lads who are doing it, still playing football; Jack getting footballer of the year while doing it. But I think managers are understanding about it.

“Of course, that’s the ambition, to play senior, but it wouldn’t be always in the back of your mind. Every player is focused on this game. Of course, the opportunity might be there, and a lot of players have moved on from the under-21 ranks the last few years, given the chance. If you’re performing well enough, the chance will come.”