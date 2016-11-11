Dublin and Kilkenny dominate Leinster Pearse medal nominations

The Leinster Council has announced shortlists for the inaugural year of its Pearse medal award to honour outstanding players in its senior provincial championships.

The prize for the successful footballer and hurler will be a specially commissioned medal to commemorate the centenary of 1916 and the link between Pádraig Pearse and the Leinster GAA – he was vice president of the province’s Colleges’ Committee.

Nominations are dominated by provincial champions Dublin and Kilkenny. Four of the All-Ireland football winners, Diarmuid Connolly, Jonny Cooper, Brian Fenton and Dean Rock are nominated. The other nomination is Westmeath’s James Dolan.

Three Kilkenny players are on the hurling short list, Cillian Buckley, JJ Farrell and Paul Murphy and they are joined by Galway’s David Burke and Westmeath’s Niall O’Brien. Westmeath is the only county to have secured nominations in both categories.

LEINSTER GAA PEARSE MEDAL NOMINEES 2016

FOOTBALL

Diarmuid Connolly (Dublin), Jonny Cooper (Dublin), James Dolan (Westmeath), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Dean Rock (Dublin)

HURLING

Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), David Burke (Galway), JJ Farrell (Kilkenny), Paul Murphy (Kilkenny), Niall O’Brien (Westmeath)