Donegal set to lose Stephen McBrearty for championship

The young Kilcar player, brother of Patrick, intends on spending the summer in the US

Ian O'Riordan

Donegal’s Stephen McBrearty after winning the 2014 Minor Football Championship. Photo: Inpho

Donegal’s Stephen McBrearty after winning the 2014 Minor Football Championship. Photo: Inpho

 

Donegal will be likely be without Stephen McBrearty for their Ulster football championship campaign as the young Kilcar player intends on spending the summer in the US.

According to a report in the Donegal Democrat, McBrearty has opted out of the panel, and will almost certainly miss their championship opening against Antrim in Ballybofey on Sunday week.

After the mass exodus of players Donegal experienced within the last year, McBrearty was expected to help fill at least some of the gap. The forward, younger brother Patrick McBrearty, has been involved at senior level for a few years although only limited game time during the league this year.

Last summer saw his older brother Paddy underline his star status in the senior team, and Stephen had looked poised to do likewise: the 2014 All-Ireland minor finalist has already transferred that potential to under-21 level this season, winning an Ulster title before exiting to eventual champions Dublin in the semi-final, and he had been tuning up nicely for the summer, hitting six points for Kilcar in the recent first round of the Donegal championship.

Speaking earlier this year, Donegal manager Rory Gallagher had suggested that McBrearty was “very close to playing consistently for Donegal”, although for now it appears that situation will have to wait.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.