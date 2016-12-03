Donaghmoyne have the all-round strength to retain women’s football title

Preview: All-Ireland women’s club SFC final, Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin), Parnell Park, 2.45pm, TG4 deferred 

Seán Moran

Sarah Brophy, captain of Foxrock Cabinteely, and Amanda Casey, captain of Donaghmoyne ahead of the All-Ireland club final at Parnell Park, Dublin. Photograph: Sportsfile

Foxrock-Cabinteely’s apparently irresistible rise takes the club to the threshold of the top prize in women’s club football.

Sunday’s opponents Donaghmoyne are however formidable as champions with four All-Irelands in the last 10 years.

The clubs met last year in the All-Ireland semi-final and the Monaghan champions outlasted their opponents comfortably. In last month’s semi-finals Fox-Cab sprang a startling coup by beating five-times champions Carnacon from Mayo with a couple of late goals despite being down to 14 players.

Goals

The opportunism that hoovered up the goals gives them a chance here but Carnacon would be disappointed with the concession of three of them. Can the Dubliners, driven by All Star Sinéad Goldrick and armed by Amy Ring’s form up front, create chances from a defensive set-up against a team as strong as the champions?

Double – and at times triple-marking Cora Staunton worked well for them but they’ll need also to pay good attention to Caitríona McConnell without losing track of the rest of the team.

Donaghmoyne’s centrefield is also a strong unit led by captain Amanda Casey so overall they look able to stretch their opponents to the point where a first back-to-back All-Ireland appears the more likely outcome.

