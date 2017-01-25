DCU and Limerick University prevail in Sigerson Cup openers

Last year’s runners-up DCU opened their Sigerson Cup campaign with a comfortable victory over Queen’s University in Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Ryan Burns, Niall Murphy and Enda Smith eased DCU to a 3-10 to 0-3 win at The Dub.

DCU had much of the hard work done by half-time, leading 0-6 to 0-2 after playing against the breeze.

And while Burns’s 39th-minute goal was a controversial award, with Queen’s arguing the ball hadn’t crossed the line, it stood and DCU never looked back from there as Murphy and Smith also struck.

In Limerick, there was high drama as UL edged out Maynooth University by a single point after extra time.

Jack Goulding was the match-winner for UL, who lost Ian Burke to a straight red card in the second period of extra time.

Turnaround

It was a remarkable turnaround as goals from Ryan O’Rourke and Joey Wallace had Maynooth in a good position at half-time during the regulation hour, before a second Wallace goal opened up a nine-point gap.

Gearoid Hegarty netted for UL but Daniel Flynn’s goal for Maynooth, their fourth, had them back in the driving seat.

UL also missed a penalty but somehow managed to force extra-time as Kerry’s McGrath Cup winner Michael Geaney slotted home a late penalty and Fergal Boland landed crucial points.

Maynooth responded with the opening four points in extra-time but Shane Ryan’s goal kept UL in the hunt.

And they held their nerve down the home stretch to emerge from a classic tie and advance.

NUI Galway will play St Mary’s (Belfast) in the first round after romping past Trinity College in a preliminary fixture.

NUIG ran out 4-12 to 1-7 winners with Adam Gallagher, Sean Kelly, Colm Kelly and Matt McClean netting the goals.

NUIG’s hurlers also opened their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with a win, scoring a 4-14 to 1-11 victory over St Pat’s.

NUIG were 0-8 to 0-11 behind at half-time but Clare’s Conor Cleary goaled to ignite their challenge.

Galway player Kevin McHugo also found the net and Tipperary’s Sam Conlon collected a double as NUIG wrapped up a comfortable win.