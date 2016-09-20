Davy Fitzgerald to step down as Clare boss in next 48 hours - reports

He asked players to meet on Monday night and decide on direction they wanted to take

Eamon Donoghue

Clare manager Davy Fitzgerald looks set to depart his position. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Clare manager Davy Fitzgerald looks set to depart his position. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Davy Fitzgerald will step down as Clare manager in the next 48 hours according to reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Speculation over a possible player revolt in the county emerged on Monday, with several members of last year’s panel apparently claiming that they may play no part in 2017 if Fitzgerald was to remain at the helm.

This went unconfirmed however, but on Tuesday morning the Clare People reported on player discontent within the panel, and a wish for a change in management.

It’s since emerged however that the 2013 All-Ireland winning manager had asked his players to meet and discuss the direction of the group moving forward in a meeting on Monday night.

Since that meeting, according to the Irish Examiner, Fitzgerald has decided that he will be moving on.

The former Clare goalkeeper has been on holiday in the US and it’s claimed that he is to release a statement confirming his intentions in the next 48 hours.

It’s been reported that there is no animosity between players and management over developments, just a desire for change.

Despite his team struggling for form, and hindered by off the field controversies, since the 2013 triumph - Fitzgerald did guide the Banner to the Division One title this year.

However the 45-year-old underwent heart surgery just days before the team’s championship exit at the hands of Galway - nevertheless appearing on the sideline for that match. His team would lose by six points, and exit the competition at the quarter-finals stage.

