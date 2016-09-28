Darragh Ó Sé: Weather key in determining All-Ireland winners
Dublin’s greater scoring power could tell in better conditions but wet would suit Mayo
Paul Flynn is tackled by Mayo’s Séamus O’Shea. I’d expect Jim Gavin to keep faith with Flynn and Bernard Brogan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Here we go again. The one thing that can’t be said about Dublin and Mayo is that they throw up dull matches. We’ve got more than our pound of flesh out of these two teams over the past few years and now on Saturday night, they’ll go again under lights. It might not feel like it at the minute – it never does with replays – but it is going to be some occasion.