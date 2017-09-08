Cross pollination: McConville detects McEntee’s influence on Mayo
Crossmaglen man part of the management team that reignited the All-Ireland finalists
Former Armagh star Tony McEntee giving some words of advice to the Mayo team. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho
Oisín McConville is careful about he puts this. The multiple All-Ireland club medallist and leading light on the Armagh team that took Sam Maguire home for the first time 15 seasons ago is asked about the Crossmaglen influence on this year’s All-Ireland final.