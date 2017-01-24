CPA opposes proposals to reform All-Ireland football championship

Players association calls on GAA director general to withdraw motion from congress

Club Players’ Association chairman Michael Briody: The new organisation has a membership of 15,000. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Club Players’ Association chairman Michael Briody: The new organisation has a membership of 15,000. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

 

The newly-established Club Players’ Association has declared its opposition to proposals to reform the All-Ireland football championship. These were the brainchild of GAA director general Páraic Duffy and will be debated by February’s annual congress.

Essentially they provide for a round-robin format at the quarter-final stage and that the All-Ireland finals be brought forward to the end of August.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by association chair Micheál Briody, the CPA stated that it would oppose the new format and called on Duffy to withdraw the motion from congress pending further discussions to “address the fixtures issue for all players”. It was also disclosed that the new organisation had already attracted a membership of 15,000.

There are three points in the statement – calling for recognition of the CPA and the establishment of a fixtures think tank are the others – but the opposition to the Duffy proposals is the most striking given that the director general launches his annual report on Tuesday with just a month to go to congress.

According to Briody, the CPA believes that they must oppose the reforms because were they to be accepted it would be another two years before they could “realistically” be reviewed.

Opposition is based on the following considerations:

“They do not fully take on board the need for an agreed fixtures programme for club players, or take account of legitimate concerns raised including club player welfare and wellbeing, holidays and closed season.

“They are detrimental towards hurling, and in their presented form are creating an unwelcome imbalance in the association, especially at a time when hurling nationally needs renewed focus. Both games must be given parity of esteem. This is non-negotiable.

“The proposals pre-date the establishment of the Club Players’ Association. The view expressed to us by club players who are the majority playing population, is that club fixtures need to be fully considered in any proposals going forward.”

The first and third paragraphs essentially concern the same issue – producing a fixtures’ schedule before agreeing any additions to the inter-county season. Yet Duffy’s proposals include the clearing of September for club activity. At the CPA launch in early January, secretary Declan Brennan said in his opinion the All-Ireland finals should be moved forward to the August bank holiday weekend.

The second paragraph concerns fears that the additional All-Ireland football fixtures will overshadow the hurling championship.

There has been no response so far from the GAA but the matter is certain to be raised at Tuesday morning’s media conference to launch Duffy’s annual report.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.