Cork referee assigned All-Ireland football final

Conor Lane from Cork will referee this year’s All-Ireland senior football final between Dublin and Mayo on September 18th.

A member of the Banteer/Lyre club in north Cork, Lane has already refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2013 - between Mayo and Tyrone - the senior Connacht final in 2013 and 2016, and the All-Ireland club final earlier this year. That was between Dublin champions Ballyboden/St Enda’s and Castlebar Mitchels of Mayo.

He has also refereed the Division Two league final in 2013, and a year before that the Division Three final. His last game to referee in this summer’s championship was the quarter-final meeting between Galway and Tipperary, while he also officiated the Connacht semi-final between Mayo and Galway, and the Ulster last four clash between Monaghan and Down.

His umpires on the day will be John Joe Lane, DJ O’Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).

Ciaran Branagan from Down will officiate the minor game between Kerry and Galway.