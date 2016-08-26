Colm Cooper returns as Kerry name their XV to play Dublin

Kerry have welcomed Colm Cooper back to their starting fifteen for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

Cooper missed the quarter final after picking up an injury in the Munster final win over Tipperary - but he returns at centre forward to replace Darran O’Sullivan.

Meanwhile Brian Kelly remains in goal - his fourth consecutive Championship start. With last year’s All Star goalkeeper Brendan Kealy on the bench, alongside Bryan Sheehan - speculation was rife that the Kerry midfielder would line out between the sticks. He was a goalkeeper as a Kerry minor, but that scenario now look looks even more unlikely.

Michael Geaney and Johnny Buckley are both back on the bench. With Killian Young captaining the team from corner back.

Centre back Peter Crowley, Shane Enright and Michael Geaney are all one black card (or a double yellow card) away from missing a potential final.

KERRY: Brian Kelly, Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young (Captain), Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Kieran Donaghy, David Moran, Paul Murphy, Colm Cooper, Donnchadh Walsh, Stephen O’Brien, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue.