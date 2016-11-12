Colm Cooper and Dr Crokes should have edge over Loughmore-Castleiney

Sunday

(2.0 unless stated)

Connacht club SFC semi-finals

Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) v Corofin (Galway), MacHale Park – Castlebar have won the two recent contests between the clubs, en route to winning the AIB Connacht title twice in the past three seasons. The fact that they also deposed All-Ireland champions along the way – beating St Brigid’s in 2013 and this weekend’s opponents a year ago – is testament to their quality but also a context for the disappointment suffered in All-Ireland finals.

There are good reasons for believing that Corofin can overcome their opponents’ home advantage and rectify the trend of recent meetings. Like most All-Ireland champions they ran out of steam in last season’s campaign but so far have looked restored.

Castlebar mounted an heroic defence of their county title but this is the sixth week running that they have been in action and it was possible to discern a little drop-off in performance last week against Tourlestrane. The champions are also coping with the considerable loss of experience caused by the departure of the Richie and Alan Feeney and also Tom Cunniffe.

On top of all that rising star Patrick Durcan was missing with a hamstring injury. He is expected to play but it’s an unforgiving ailment.

For their part Corofin welcome back Gary Sice and with Micheál Lundy returned from the US in time to help the club to a fourth title in a row, the Galway side have momentum and prospects.

Aughawillan (Leitrim) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada – Brigid’s, All-Ireland champions four seasons ago, look in sprightly form and appear to have timed their run into the province. They are under-strength with Garvan Dolan suspended and Ian Kilbride departed on army duty abroad. They took their time to defeat Pádraig Pearses in the Roscommon final but will be fairly confident they can progress here against Aughawillian whose battling triumph in Leitrim was all of five weeks ago and who are set to be without Seán Fox, who is on study leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leinster club SFC quarter-finals

Sean O’Mahonys (Louth) v Sarsfields (Kildare), Drogheda – It’s been a great few years for O’Mahonys, who have made their way from intermediate, and already have a provincial win, against Baltinglass under their belt. Sarsfields however have maintained a formidable run in Kildare against rivals Moorefield and look to have enough firepower and experience to make this a profitable trip.

Rhode (Offaly) v Simonstown (Meath), O’Connor Park – Colm O’Rourke’s Simonstown make their first appearance in the senior provincial championship. Rhode have been pushing away at a Leinster title for quite a while – four fruitless finals in the past 10 years – and can make that need combine with home advantage to reach the last four.

Palatine (Carlow) v St Vincent’s (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park – Mick Lillis’s back-to-back Carlow champions have the unenviable task of derailing the Dublin champions after the latter’s uneventful county final success last week. Whereas Vincent’s mightn’t be still in ascent, they will be contenders for the All-Ireland and favourites for the province.

Mullinalaghta (Longford) v St Loman’s (Westmeath), Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2.30 – The experienced Luke Dempsey takes Loman’s to neighbouring Longford to take on the local champions, buoyant after their defeat of Stradbally. The visitors have however a strong line-up, headlined by John Heslin and deserve to be favourites.

Munster club SFC semi-finals

Dr Crokes (Kerry) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary) – Dr Crokes GAA, Killarney – Crokes are in pursuit of a first Munster title in three years and with the growing urgency that a decade of frustration have engendered and as the shadows lengthen on Colm Cooper’s career. Pat O’Shea, former Kerry manager and lethal marksman on the team that won the club’s only All-Ireland 25 years ago, is back in charge having led them all the way to St Patrick’s Day 10 seasons ago. Their clinical dispatch of Kilmurry-Ibrickane in the quarter-finals suggests that they won’t be in the mood to mess around with their opponents, the remarkable dual club from Tipp.

Carbery Rangers (Cork) v The Nire (Waterford), Clonakilty – After a campaign so far largely unencumbered by injury Carbery manager Ronan McCarthy has problems in this weekend’s provincial semi-final. John O’Rourke, whose five points from play were a MOTM contribution to the club’s first Cork title, is out of the country and there is also a doubt about full forward Séamus Hayes. The odds on this may reflect the money but The Nire at 4/1 are grossly under-priced. They nearly beat Austin Stacks in the Munster final two years ago and gave Ballinacourty an unexpectedly severe beating in the Waterford final. Former county hurler Liam Lawlor and Conor Gleeson, of the All-Ireland under-21 champions, looked very productive up front and with All Star Jamie Barron also on board in a dual-friendly line-up, The Nire pose a big threat. Maurice O’Gorman’s injury is a setback in defence but this will be competitive.

Ulster club SFC semi-finals

Killyclogher (Tyrone) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 2.30 – All-Ireland finalists two seasons ago after a parsimonious rampage through Ulster, Slaughtneil resume the chase. A scrappy win over Derrygonnelly puts them head-to-head with the impressive Tyrone champions, who boast county players Mark Bradley and the McCanns, Tiernan and Conall. The Derry side’s experience can send them towards a memorable dual achievement, as their hurlers have already won Ulster.

Kilcoo (Down) v Maghery (Armagh), Páirc Esler, 2.30 – It’s likely when the draw was made that Kilcoo would have anticipated renewing rivalry with Crossmaglen but the footballing equivalent of Halley’s Comet meant that didn’t happen. The Down champions had a good win over Glenswilly in the last round and look sharp enough to reach the final for the first time in four years.