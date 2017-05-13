Anthony Daly supports Faughs GAA club community schools event

Anthony Daly will attend Faughs GAA club’s annual community schools evening at its clubhouse on Wellington Lane, Templeogue, Dublin on Thursday, May 18th.

Daly, the former Dublin senior hurling manager and a double Clare All-Ireland hurling winner, on the night will present prizes and answer questions on his career.

The origins of the event and a number of other Faughs initiatives lie in the club’s engagement with its local community and members. With close to 1,000 members, the majority of whom are juvenile members, Faughs sees this ongoing community process as very worthwhile and as one of the ways to encourage children to learn and to be involved in our team sport.

Primary schools

The community schools evening is an annual event in the Faugh’s calendar which sees primary school kids from Kimmage , Templeogue, Terenure Tallaght and Rathgar come together and present their projects on a chosen topic.

This year’s theme is “Interview with Our Sporting Hero.”

The initiative has expanded each year since its inception in 2015 and new to the event this year are Cheeverstown School, Scoil Santain of Tallaght and St Pius girls school. With the three additional schools involved this year the club will have over 70 different projects on display covering a range of sports prepared by over 200 kids.

The event, sponsored by Quillsen, kicks off at 8pm and is a free event – all are welcome.