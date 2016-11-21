Allianz Leagues set for shorter format in 2017

Hurling semi-finals will no longer go to replays but instead a free-taking competition

Clare captains Cian Dillon and Tony Kelly lift the cup after their side beat Tipperary in the Allianz League Division One Hurling Final last year. Photo: Getty Images

The Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues will be run off on a more condensed format in 2017.

In football, there will be no Division One semi-finals. Instead, the top two teams will contest the final one week after the Round 7 matches have been contested.

In hurling, on a pilot basis in 2017, the quarter-finals and semi-finals will finish on the day the games are played avoiding the need for replays.

If games in these competitions are level after two separate periods of extra time have been played, the outcome will be decided by a free-taking competition.

These measures mean that the football league finals and the Division One hurling final will be played a fortnight earlier than they have been heretofore, thus freeing up additional time for club programmes.

Another change to the Allianz Hurling League structure is the removal of the promotion/relegation play-offs. Instead there will be automatic promotion for the division winners.

The decision of Fingal to withdraw from hurling competitions this year means there will be no relegation from Division 3A and there will be a double round of games in this division.

