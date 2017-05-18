Aidan O’Shea is not in the Mayo squad to face Sligo

Breaffy man has been left out by manager Stephen Rochford for Connacht opener

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea has been left out of the team to face Sligo in the Connacht championship. Photo: Tom Beary/Inpho

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea has been left out of the team to face Sligo in the Connacht championship. Photo: Tom Beary/Inpho

 

Aidan O’Shea has not been included in the Mayo squad for their opening Connacht championship clash with Sligo this Sunday.

The 26-year-old injured his ankle during a basketball match in January and that may be a cause of his omission from the team for the quarter-final tie.

Debutant Fergal Boland comes in to replace O’Shea with five changes in total from the team that lost the All-Ireland final replay to Dublin last October.

Having missed most of last season through injury, fit again Ger Cafferjey returns at full back. Meanwhile, David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Boland and Conor O’Shea come in for Robbie Hennelly, Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, O’Shea & Jason Doherty.

For Sligo, Niall Carew has gone with the same team that knocked New York out of the opening round.

MAYO: David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Conor O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor (c), Andy Moran.

SLIGO: Aidan Devaney, Ross Donavan, Charlie Harrison, Eoin McHugh, Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly, Paddy O’Connor, Adrian McIntyre, Neil Ewing, Mark Breheny, Kyle Cawley, Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.