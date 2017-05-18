Aidan O’Shea is not in the Mayo squad to face Sligo

Aidan O’Shea has not been included in the Mayo squad for their opening Connacht championship clash with Sligo this Sunday.

The 26-year-old injured his ankle during a basketball match in January and that may be a cause of his omission from the team for the quarter-final tie.

Debutant Fergal Boland comes in to replace O’Shea with five changes in total from the team that lost the All-Ireland final replay to Dublin last October.

Having missed most of last season through injury, fit again Ger Cafferjey returns at full back. Meanwhile, David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Boland and Conor O’Shea come in for Robbie Hennelly, Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, O’Shea & Jason Doherty.

For Sligo, Niall Carew has gone with the same team that knocked New York out of the opening round.

MAYO: David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Conor O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor (c), Andy Moran.

SLIGO: Aidan Devaney, Ross Donavan, Charlie Harrison, Eoin McHugh, Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly, Paddy O’Connor, Adrian McIntyre, Neil Ewing, Mark Breheny, Kyle Cawley, Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.