Adelaide and Perth will host this year’s International Rules tests

This year’s two International Rules tests between Ireland and Australia will be hosted in Adelaide and Perth.

The AFL confirmed the two venues on Tuesday morning, with the November series being the first to incorporate two tests since 2013.

Ireland will travel to the Adelaide Oval on Sunday November 12th at 6am (Irish time/3.30pm local time).

A week later they are at it again, this time in the Domain Stadium (Subiaco Oval) in Perth, on Saturday November 18th at 8.45am (Irish time/4.45pm local time).

Joe Kernan, former Armagh player and manager, is this year’s Ireland manager - while premiership-winning Geelong coach Chris Scott is in charge of the AFL selection.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon and North Melbourne coach Brad Scott will be his assistants.

Ireland are looking to defend the Cormac McAnallen Cup they claimed in Dublin in 2015, following their 56-52 win at Croke Park.