Decision to jettison Zebo an unsustainable policy based on fear
Other top players opting to stay with their provinces to keep their Irish careers alive
Simon Zebo: He’s 27 and has a young family and maybe four or five years left at the peak of a professional life in a brutal sport. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Au revoir, then, Simon Zebo, the irrepressible free spirit late of Cork and Munster whose imminent move to France reignites the question of just how Irish the Ireland rugby team needs to be.