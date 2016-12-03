Conor McGregor among RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year nominees

The nominees for the RTÉ Sport Awards’ 2016 Sportsperson of the Year have been announced - with UFC dual-champion Conor McGregor among the list of 12 revealed on Saturday.

McGregor made history last month, adding the lightweight title to his featherweight title by beating Eddie Alvarez in style - to become the first ever UFC fighter to hold belts in two different weight divisions. (Although due to his inactivity in the division, he was later stripped of his featherweight belt.)

Surprisingly RTÉ have omitted both Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson and Footballer of the year Lee Keegan from the list. Instead including Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan and Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton.

Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan is also among the nominees, although none of the Irish squad who performed admirably in Euro 2016 this summer make the cut.

There is only one rugby player on the list, despite Connacht’s meteoric Pro12 victory last season, and Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team beating New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in 2016. Jamie Heaslip is included after he received a nomination for World Rugby Player of the Year for his performances in the green jersey.

The nominees for the RTÉ Sport Awards 2016 Sportsperson of the Year are -

1. Seamus Callanan - Tipperary hurler

Look back on all the @RTEsport Sportsperson of Year nominations with voting details. https://t.co/GuzId4IprM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 3, 2016

2. Eoghan Clifford - Claimed a road cycling Gold and a track cycling bronze at his first Paralympic Games

3. Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal - Won Paralympic tandem cycling gold and silver medals

4. Brian Fenton - Dublin footballer

5. Carl Frampton - Became just the second ever Irish boxer ever to have held World Titles in two different weight classes

6. Denise Gaule - Denise added the Camogie Player of the Year Award to her first O’Duffy Cup

7. Jamie Heaslip - Ireland and Leinster rugby player

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Daryl Horgan - Dundalk midfielder

9. Conor McGregor - UFC champion

10. Annalise Murphy - Annalise came back from her London 2012 heartbreak to claim an Olympic Sailing Silver Medal in Rio

11. Paul O’Donovan - Added a World Championship Gold to the Olympic Silver he picked up with his brother in Rio.

12. Bríd Stack - Bríd was named ladies footballer of the Year after picking up her 11th All Ireland medal.

The public can vote either online at rte.ie/sport or by text. Voting will close on Monday 12th December at 10am with the winner announced live on RTÉ One on the night of the Awards ( 9pm, Saturday 17th December).