Cap d’Aubois poised to strike for Mullins at Limerick

The handful of St Stephen’s Day runners Willie Mullins sent to Limerick made a major impact and many will bet lightening can strike again on Wednesday as Cap d’Aubois in particular can make a winning return to action in the Listed Hurdle feature.

Mullins has also declared Allblak Des Places for this race but that one was a rare disappointment on Monday when finishing out of the money so Cap d’Aubois looks the one.

He was set a hugely difficult task on his Irish debut at the Punchestown festival behind Apple’s Jade.

He did however win over flights on very soft ground in France and that factor could prove crucial against the Gordon Elliott runner Missy Tata. Daryl Jacob travels from Britain to ride her.

Kate Appleby Shoes has never run over jumps but the second of her bumper wins came at Limerick in March of last year when she won by daylight on heavy going.

Another French import Coquin Mans should be hard to beat in the opening maiden hurdle while Dicosimo is likely to be fancied to make a winning debut over fences in the Beginners Chase despite discouraging form figures over flights of ‘FFP’.

Paul Townend is set to ride all four Mullins runners and the former champion jockey will be on Blues Dancer for Jim Culloty in the handicap hurdle, a race which looks a good follow up opportunity for the Thurles winner Queeny.

Very soft going looks just what the doctor ordered for Golden Plan in the Veterans handicap chase. Mark Fahey’s runner has proven winning from on heavy ground and at 10 he looks to have a good opportunity of making a winning debut in handicap company over fences.