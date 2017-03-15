Who pays for water conservation?

Sir, – While I agree with Liam Ferrie’s suggestion (March 13th) that water charges should have been bundled with property tax (and that metering is of questionable benefit) I cannot agree with his assertion that the EU’s stance is “unreasonable”.

Perhaps he would prefer if Ireland refunded the hundreds of millions of euros in funding the EU has provided to upgrade Ireland’s drinking water and sewerage treatment?

Does he think EU taxpayers are mugs who should pay for limitless free water to Irish citizens out of their taxes while they also have to pay for their own water? – Yours, etc,

MATTHEW GLOVER,

Lucan, Co Dublin.