When Brexit bites, who will be England’s Michael Collins?
No one in the British government has the courage to be a true patriot
Brexit is England’s Easter Rising – an unlikely event that allows a zealous minority to change the course of a nation’s history. But who, then, will be England’s Michael Collins? The grand gesture of national self-assertion must be followed, eventually, by a painful reconciliation with reality. After the rapture comes the reckoning. After their glorious resurrections, nation states do not actually ascend into heaven – they come back to Earth. Guiding that descent is the greatest test of political skill, of moral courage and of genuine patriotism. England’s tragedy is that there is no sign that anyone in power has those qualities.