Votes for Irish emigrants

Sir, – The indication that a referendum is to be held on granting Irish citizens abroad the right to vote in presidential elections is to be welcomed.

As to whose political legacy this may accrue is irrelevant. So too would be a rush to have a voting system in place for a potential presidential election next year.

Albeit that we may finally be about to join over 100 other countries which have some type of arrangement for their non-residents to participate in voting, let us ensure the time necessary to get this entire “project” right.

A clear, fair and workable definition as to who may be eligible to vote should be foremost among many expected complexities and challenges to be resolved.

However complex the implementation process is likely to be, it is in reading the multitude of messages that inevitably will be conveyed in the canvassing, polling, results etc, of this new electoral departure, that may harbour the greatest complexity for us as a people with an often misty-eyed and patronising view of our diaspora.

I suggest, therefore, that the target for the first “diaspora-included poll” be the presidential election circa 2025, a time when Brexit should be concluded, when the recent political indicators in Northern Ireland would be well matured and when the next and inevitable economic crash may be “visiting”. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.

A chara, – The decision by the Government to hold a referendum to allow Irish citizens living abroad to vote in presidential elections smacks of tokenism.

If the referendum is passed, an Irish person abroad will get to vote only once every seven years or, as was the case during the McAleese presidency, once every 14 years.

In any event, they will be voting for what is essentially a symbolic position that carries little real power. If the Government wants to help our exiles abroad it should be directing its efforts towards more job creation here or to lobbying on behalf of the many undocumented in the US rather than what clearly seems to be a sop to the many Irish people who have been forced to leave our shores. – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY,

Carlow.

A chara, – It is very welcome that after decades of civil rights protests the Irish Government has turned its attention to the disenfranchisement of Irish citizens living abroad, albeit for the very peripheral election of a president.

However, the idea that a referendum is necessary is yet another way to distract citizens at home and dodge awkward questions from citizens and commentators abroad.

Article 16.1.2 of the Constitution is very clear, it is the Dáil that determines who can vote in Dáil elections, these same electors are those who vote in Presidential elections (Article 12.2.2).

If the Government really wants to, it can give us the vote tomorrow morning. – Is mise,

CIARÁN Mac GUILL,

Clichy,

An Fhrainc.

Sir, – I can’t wait for the results of the first presidential election involving expat voters with either ignorant or romantic ideas of our country. Can you imagine the excitement of having a dead heat between an extremist and a leprechaun? – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.