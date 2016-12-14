Vincent Browne: Cynical opportunism over Stack case
Challenging Gerry Adams on confidentiality is more fake indignation by media
Austin Stack (left), son of Brian Stack, confronts Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams during a press conference. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Austin Stack, whose father Brian was killed by the Provisional IRA in 1983, said last week he was “quite confident” he knew the identity of the “individual” to whom Gerry Adams introduced him three years ago and who had information about the murder. He said he had informed the Garda who this person was.