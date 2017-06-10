Varadkar will have to do his own deal with Independents

‘You know what I want. Now, what do you want?’ Such was how Charles Haughey greeted Tony Gregory in 1982 in a bid to secure the Independent TD’s vote before the new Dáil met. Although the new Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, may be a bit subtler in his negotiations with Independents, he will nevertheless have to engage with them in a similar manner to Haughey.

It is a concept alien to most party leaders and prime ministers in other countries. Although they are used to negotiating and cutting deals, having to do so with Independent parliamentarians is a phenomenon almost unique to Ireland.

This is because Independents are a virtual non-entity in the national parliaments of most established democracies. The 23 elected to the Dáil in 2016 exceeded the combined number of Independents across all these other parliaments.

It is not just their presence in Ireland that affords Independents relevance. It is also because they have what political scientists refer to as “blackmail potential”, that is they have the power to veto the formation of a government and, by implication, to dismiss it.

While Fine Gael’s new leader will have an experience unlike that of his worldwide compatriots, it is not dissimilar to that faced by his predecessors in the taoiseach’s office as 15 of the 35 governments formed in Ireland since 1927 have had to rely on the external support of Independent TDs.

Some taoisigh chose to involve Independents in cabinet, with Enda Kenny replicating the experience of John A Costello in the 1948-51 inter-party government. Other taoisigh engaged in horse-trading, such as that between Haughey and Gregory in 1982, and again in 1997 and 2007 when Bertie Ahern negotiated with different groups of Independents.

Others, such as William T Cosgrave in the 1920s and Éamon de Valera in the 1950s, had little appetite for Gregory-type deals. They preferred to call the bluff of Independents, who they reasoned had no wish for an early election.

One reason why Independents do not have this relevance in most jurisdictions is because they are seen as anathema to stability and efficiency in a modern parliamentary democracy.

Survival

Similar concerns over the influence of Independents have been echoed in the lifetime of the current Dáil, in particular whether it is both desirable and sustainable that the survival of the national government be dependent on the whims of local Independent TDs.

Are such criticisms fair? Is it really the case that democracy in Ireland is worse off because of the involvement of Independents?

One complaint is that governments reliant on their support are unstable and short-lived. Many predicted the current administration would not see out the year, in the expectation that Independents would not stomach the hard choices to be made in office.

However, the reality is that governments involving Independents are not always short-lived. The average length of these administrations in Ireland is two years and eight months, compared to just over three years for a majority government.

It is also difficult to discern what some in the commentariat mean by stability. On the one hand they seem to long for the day when a government has a strong majority and can “get things done”. On the other hand they wept at the ineffectiveness of parliament when past governments wielded such power in an almost tyrannical fashion.

In terms of how Independents affect efficiency, the legislative output of the current parliament is certainly below the average of previous Dáils, but is this something to be unduly concerned with? More laws do not necessarily make Ireland a better functioning country; they also have to be implemented and observed.

Yes, it is taking longer to get Bills through the Oireachtas, but why is this necessarily a problem? The legislation to establish Irish Water in 2013 was guillotined through parliament, and look at the consequences.

Primary functions

We also need to remember that legislating is only one of the three primary functions of the Dáil. The first is to appoint or dismiss a government, while the second is to scrutinise it.

The current Dáil wields considerable power, perhaps more so than any of the previous 33 Dáils. Private Members’ Bills are introduced on a more regular basis, government bills are defeated, and the executive is held to account.

This is in stark contrast to the last Fine Gael-Labour coalition when the quartet that was the Executive Management Council ran the country in an almost rule-by-decree fashion.

While some might prefer this scenario to one where the taoiseach has to kowtow to Independents, it is worth remembering that Independents are the product of a pluralist democracy where any individual can run, be elected, and have some influence to air their concerns, regardless of the size of their party or purse.

Removing Independents from Irish political life would require a removal of the factors that make it an open and effective democracy in the first place.

Dr Liam Weeks is a lecturer in the department of Government, University College Cork, and author of Independents in Irish Party Democracy (Manchester University Press, 2017).