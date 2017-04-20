Una Mullally: Why do the Sisters of Charity want to own a maternity hospital?

For a while now, stories about the ownership and governance of the proposed National Maternity Hospital have been bubbling. For a moment, we’ll leave aside the fact that the State is gifting the sole ownership of the €300 million maternity hospital planned for Elm Park near St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin to a religious order who have contributed just €2 million of their promised €5 million redress compensation after the publication of the Ryan Report in 2009. The mind boggles that it will be this order - which ran institutions where the abuse of mothers, babies and children occurred - will own our National Maternity Hospital. Talk about GUBU.

It appears that in some ways, the governance issues have been squared off, with all parties involved seemingly satisfied. Rhona Mahony said the hospital will “be clinically and operationally entirely independent in line with national maternity policy”. Minister for Health Simon Harris has echoed this sentiment. Yet the new maternity hospital will have a nine-person board of which four members will be proposed by the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

Dr Peter Boylan, the former master of the National Maternity Hospital, has repeatedly queried this arrangement between nuns, hospital, and State. On Thursday on RTE’s Morning Ireland he asked, “The question is why do the Sisters of Charity want to own a maternity hospital?” It’s a valid query. Boylan said that were IVF, sterilisation, abortion and gender reassignment to be carried out at the National Maternity Hospital, it would be the only hospital owned and run by a Catholic order in the world that allowed those procedures. I doubt Ireland is going to blaze a trail of this nature anytime soon.

At a time when the healthcare of women in Ireland, their reproductive rights, and their very wombs, are matters of national debate, are we to expect the largest force opposing reproductive rights for women - the Catholic Church itself and the religious orders that are part of it - do not have broader motives in maintaining control over our maternity hospitals? We cannot pretend that religiosity is not still embedded in the upper echelons of State-funded healthcare institutions. Their names are on the doors.

Then there’s the ownership issue. The Department of Health has confirmed that the Sisters of Charity will be the sole owners of the hospital. Minister for Health, Simon Harris, is clambering to offer assurances about copper-fastening operational independence, but the broader point remains that religious orders, especially religious orders which have flouted basic decency in refusing to compensate the victims of the abuse they perpetrated, have no place in owning State-funded maternity hospitals, and nor does their “ethos” have any place in potentially influencing the healthcare that takes place within them. If the State is building and paying for a hospital, the State should own it. This ownership issue has not been resolved. But if the Sisters of Charity still owe €3 million of that promised €5 million, surely the site they own in Elm Park can be used as payment for part of that bill still languishing in the ether?

Harris’ buzzword is “golden share”. This is a meaningless phrase, but seems to be an assurance that the controlling say will ultimately come down to the Minister of Health of the day, protecting the public interest. But as Labour politician Kathleen Lynch said on Drivetime on RTE Radio 1 on Wednesday evening, the last time the Government had a “golden share” in anything was Aer Lingus, which certainly did not protect that.

Lynch does not accept that the ethos of Holles Street will be protected in this new National Maternity Hospital, and she’s right. We’ve heard plenty of opinions, yet the nuns are conspicuously quiet. What assurances do we have from the Sisters of Charity that their “ethos” will play no role once the hospital is built? They’re the ones who’ll own the place, not Simon Harris. Lynch is right in saying that the Sisters of Charity are entitled to hold the views they do in relation to maternity care, but as she said, in an era where legislation and people’s expectations of maternity care are changing, how can we expect the Sisters of Charity to give up those deeply and genuinely held beliefs when it comes to this hospital, which they will own?

What about IVF? What about intersex babies and gender reassignment? What about abortion in order to save a mother’s life, or in any other case? Regarding the ownership of other hospitals by religious orders, Lynch says “a maternity hospital is different”, and she’s right about that too.

There are specific aspects of maternity care that the Catholic Church and its religious orders have strong points of view on. Down the line, when abortion is legalised in Ireland, are we to expect that a maternity hospital owned by a religious order will permit that procedure to be carried out in a hospital it owns? It’s like hoping blood transfusions would happen without contest in a hospital owned by Jehovah’s Witnesses. And why are the Sisters of Charity in big business medical care anyway?

The target market for St Vincent’s Private is certainly not the poor. One of their motives has to be to hold the Catholic line when it comes to the delivery of medical care. And if medical care is carried out in the National Maternity Hospital that is indeed against the ethos of the Catholic Church, how can that possibly be squared by the Church itself and the religious order that owns the place? Let’s get real.

In the past, the State handed over our education and healthcare institutions and systems to the Catholic Church and to religious orders.

It’s 2017. Simon Harris is a young man, part of a generation taking to the streets for women’s reproductive rights, a generation that is saying “never again” when it comes to the control the Catholic Church has exerted over women’s bodies through both institutions and constitution.

State of the art maternity care is crucial and urgent. But so is maternity care that is completely independent, and where the proper treatment can be delivered without interference or any blurred lines over “ethos” or ownership. The National Maternity Hospital has to be our hospital. If religious organisations want to build their own maternity hospitals, let them at it. As we know, they’ve enough money to do so, because plenty of their victims are still waiting for it.