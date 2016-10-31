Una Mullally: Turns out ‘sharing economy’ not that generous
Uber and Airbnb live in the type of economy where wealth never trickles down
Uber probably doesn't want to have to engage with the archaic structures of minimum wage, paid holidays, pension contributions, sick pay and other benefits that protect workers. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The “sharing economy” has a nice ring to it. It works especially well in the ruthless tech “space” for companies who use fluffy language as a rhetorical device to dilute the fact that such mom-and-pop messaging doesn’t exactly match with billion-dollar corporations who have a tendency to circumvent everything from privacy laws to tax regimes.