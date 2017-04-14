Una Mullally: The Starbucksification of independent cafes

In 2013, Caitlin Moran wrote a column about Starbucks becoming “a slightly shabby council facility”, the ascent of which coincided with 50 per cent of Britain’s public toilets closing down, thus making Starbucks the de facto free jacks of a nation. Seeing Avalon House on Aungier Street in Dublin turned into yet another Starbucks when you wouldn’t even have your takeaway coffee finished without hitting another outlet nearby, is depressing if you care about how a city’s streets look. There are 51 Starbucks outlets in Dublin now, and they’re all the same, as they are in any city, airport, or shopping centre. Starbucks pretty much missed the boom in Ireland. By the time it came here, the brand was already jaded, a place for people to plonk themselves with their laptops on increasingly faded interiors, or for tourists to gravitate towards something familiar. Leases and rents favour top dollar, and multinational corporations benefit from head-scratching benefits that independent business can’t. It’s kind of like how celebrities get all the free stuff even though they’re loaded. Starbucks paid €4,196 corporation tax in 2014 (it paid no corporation tax for two years before that). In 2011 it paid €34,980 in corporation tax, having paid no corporation tax since 2005. In 2016, Starbucks paid €45 corporation tax.

Seeing Starbucks bloom in Ireland is something I’m allergic to, considering it strips our streets of individuality. I had a chat with Colin Harmon of 3fe about this, a guy and a cafe seen as seminal in Ireland’s contemporary cafe ecosystem, and he sees Starbucks as a meeting space. “We try not to compete with them… They’re almost like a hospitality company [more]than a coffee company.” There is a Starbucks down the street from 3fe’s Grand Canal Street HQ, and it hasn’t done them any harm. They might both sell coffee, but what they’re offering in both product quality and ambience is very different.

In tandem with Starbucks’ growth here, is also the growth of independent cafes. Chilled out places with clean lines, decent (expensive) coffee, and fresh food, are the antithesis to the greasy spoon or the petrol station coffee machine. But they aren’t immune to homogeny either. What is becoming apparent in cities across the world, is the Starbucksification of independent cafes. You can now predict what a new cafe will look like before it opens - the subway tiles and pale functional wooden furniture, the exposed pipes and filament lightbulbs, the avocado on sourdough and iPad registers, the whites and greys, the concrete. Much like how many new bars opening in Dublin are all starting to look the same as they draw inspiration and personnel from a similar design pool, everything starts to look like a knock off. Eventually, the effect is like the endlessly repeating Chemical Brothers video for ‘Star Guitar’. Cafes in many cities have come to have similar design cues, but you can’t punish anyone for following trends, and if the product and ambience is good then what’s the problem? There is, however, that niggling feeling that independent outlets are almost just as susceptible to homogeny as the franchised high street. “The challenge for us is to stay different,” Harmon said.

This homogeny is superficial, because while looks might indicate a certain standard, the discrepancy in quality of a product can vary from establishment to establishment, even if they’re practically twins aesthetically. Two places can have the same “look” yet one might be alright and the other is great. It’s the classic thing of paying €10 for a terrible cocktail in a bar made by someone who is clueless when it comes to mixing a drink, and paying €12 for an great drink down the road made by someone who knows their stuff. The €2 is worth it for the better product, yet the design of a cafe or bar can fool us into thinking the product is just as good as their artisan aprons.

The homogeny of our streets isn’t just about the mushrooming of chain outlets and what that does for choice, but it also has to do with how things look in terms of signage and shop fronts. The unique identities of many cities are being drained. Cities become interchangeable, the same high streets, the same shops and cafes, the same atmosphere. When it comes to design and architecture, generic shopfronts and signage identifiable internationally supplant what is unique about how a city looks and feels.

I rang Dublin City Council’s planning office to get some information about shopfronts, and the person who answered the phone said they’ve only ever produced one Shopfront Design Guide, in 2001. However, that guide itself states that there was a previous one - the first - published in 1990. “Dublin Corporation,” (yes it’s that long ago), the 2001 guide states, “is concerned… to further an awareness of good shopfront design.” Concerned enough to update this document 16 years on? It’s a basic enough document, making soft suggestions about shopfront colour schemes being in harmony with the rest of the building, and how a good way to provide access to disabled customers is by taking away steps. Dublin is beautiful from one floor up. But at eye level, the plastic and disposable fronts of shops, chains and fast-food outlets gut the city of architectural and design individuality, a sea of Spar fascia and bland mobile phone logos. Above the ground floor on Henry Street, Grafton Street, O’Connell Street, and so on, the city is gorgeous. Perhaps tourists should be sold stilts so they can realise they’re somewhere different. Unless, of course, they’re gagging for a pumpkin spice latte.