Una Mullally: The battle against Trump has only started
The millions of people across the world who marched in protest reveal the strength of the opposition
Thousands of people on Pennsylvania Avenue gather in the Women’s March and rally to protest President Donald J Trump the day after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United State. Photograph: Epa/Michael Reynolds
“Hear them roar”, read a headline in a US newspaper. A real movement is when expectations are exceeded beyond people’s wildest projections. The Women’s Marches around the world last weekend are a moment in history. Millions made themselves heard. The marches were peaceful and beautiful, and they will birth a generation of activists.