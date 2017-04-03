Una Mullally: Dublin’s new school for the super-rich

There is something attractive about other people’s educations compared to our own: American high schools, Hogwarts, Malory Towers – anything other than the tedium of badly heated prefabs and wallpapered textbooks. Last week, it was announced that Ireland’s most expensive private school will be opening in Leopardstown in Dublin, where up to 800 students will have room to learn, in a converted office block formerly used by Microsoft. According to reports, Nord Anglia Education working with businessman Barry O’Callaghan will target an international set: diplomats, the kids of shiny rich tech people, and the high-powered Brexit refugees who are apparently going to materialise in the capital over the next couple of years. This despite the fact that Dublin isn’t even at the races when it comes to the kind of infrastructure, housing and standard of living the London City boys and girls at the top of their game would expect. The equivalent schools the firm operates in Europe cost about €20,000 to attend.