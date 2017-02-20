Una Mullally: Beware political ambition of tech billionaires
Politics is played out over a web of social media. Imagine a White House Zuckerberg
You know the anecdotes politicians use to appear relatable? Enda Kenny meeting a man with two pints in his hands discussing the financial impact of water charges? David Cameron happening to bump into someone on the street whose question fits his policy proposals perfectly? Trump talking about all the people who whoop and holler in agreement with his lunacy? That.