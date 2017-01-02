Una Mullally: Ban ‘busy’ in 2017 and get more out of life
Is saying you are busy an attempt to show how indispensable or important you are?
When writing the to-do lists and goals for 2017, make time off a priority if you want to get more done.
The first thing everyone tends to do in January is to imagine themselves as people they are not. Resolutions, to-do lists, grand plans, aspirations and abstinence are January’s favourite sports. It’s a noble thing, but best laid plans and all that. There were plenty of oft-spoken and over-referenced words in 2016 such as fake news, populism and alt-right. But one word keeps overtaking most: busy.