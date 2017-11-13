Una Mullally: Another bit of 'Dublinness' has been chipped away
Isn’t it funny the things we can recall from so long ago? It’s because they mean something in their own odd ways
Places such as the Kylemore on O’Connell Street meant something and felt of the city.
The Kylemore Cafe on O’Connell Street was 30 years old this year. It’s also gone, replaced with a cafe-restaurant called SoMa, a generic name, with generic black-and-white signage, that looks like every other generic attempt to homogenise another plot of Dublin.