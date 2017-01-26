Stephen Collins: Water charges to dictate future of Irish politics
Victory for populist parties would call two largest parties’ viability into question
The return of the water charges issue will test the credentials of Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil as an alternative party of power. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
The threat posed by populism to the way of life Europeans have become accustomed to over the past half century was one of the themes raised by European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici during his visit to Dublin on Monday.