Stephen Collins: Varadkar cannot afford to drop veterans
Cabinet choices will inevitably provoke resentment among those who fail to make cut
“One thing Leo Varadkar needs to beware of is pandering too much to the impatient younger TDs clamouring for promotion.” Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Leo Varadkar’s dilemma about who to drop and who to promote to Cabinet is giving him his first taste of what it is like to be a party leader with the responsibility for making decisions that will inevitably provoke resentment and even anger among some of his strongest supporters.