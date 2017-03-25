Sinn Féin’s problem with history hasn’t gone away
As the party’s leadership changes generation, the real question about Sinn Féin is not why has its support grown, but why hasn’t it grown more?
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through Derry at his funeral on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson
The untimely death of Martin McGuinness, at the beginning of a period when he had hoped to enjoy his retirement, is being mourned deeply in Sinn Féin and recognised much further afield as a great loss for Northern Ireland. The attendance and mood at his funeral on Thursday attested to that.