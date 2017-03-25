Sinn Féin’s problem with history hasn’t gone away

As the party’s leadership changes generation, the real question about Sinn Féin is not why has its support grown, but why hasn’t it grown more?

Pat Leahy

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through Derry at his funeral on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through Derry at his funeral on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The untimely death of Martin McGuinness, at the beginning of a period when he had hoped to enjoy his retirement, is being mourned deeply in Sinn Féin and recognised much further afield as a great loss for Northern Ireland. The attendance and mood at his funeral on Thursday attested to that.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.