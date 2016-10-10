One week on from Hurricane Matthew the death toll in Haiti tops 1,000

October 9th, 2016

It is now a week since Hurricane Matthew first commenced its brutal, destructive path through Haiti , and every day that passes brings yet more loss and devastation.

Already one of the poorest countries in the world, Haiti has been ravaged once again by the most torrential downpours and vicious unforgiving winds to hit in almost 10 years. From the beginning, locals and officials declared its impact to be worse than 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, but, having seen first-hand the outcome of both, for me, there is no comparison. Sandy was a villain; Matthew was a monster.

Much of what the people of Haiti have worked and fought tirelessly for has been wiped out in the third major natural disaster since 2010’s ruthless earthquake. A cloak of havoc and ruin has descended across the country, most particularly in the south, which bore the brunt of Hurricane Matthew’s force.

As part of the emergency response effort, I have spent the last number of days visiting communities such as Cavaillon to assess the situation families are facing and to evaluate the damage done to the projects of Haven, an Irish non-governmental organisation which works in the country. Everywhere, houses have been either torn down completely or badly damaged; roads and bridges have been obliterated; trees uprooted; and, of great cause for concern, crops have been decimated. People’s possessions took flight in the 230km/h winds, leaving far too many with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Eye of the storm

On the small island of Île á Vache, where many of Haven’s livelihood programmes are based, this scene is significantly exacerbated. Lying just off the south-west coast of Haiti, it found itself engulfed in the eye of the storm, submerged in up to four foot of flooding. The force of the winds blew down walls and tore roofs from from hundreds of houses. Haven’s team on the ground estimates that 30 to 40 per cent of its inhabitants have been displaced. The boats or the farms which people held precious as their main source of food and income lie abandoned, most completely destroyed. This is an island with no roads, electricity, sewage systems or running water. While it is crushing to see the devastation, we take comfort in knowing that, because we have resources present there, the reality could have been much worse for its people.

The major concern now is managing the emergency response effectively to prevent further deaths and to ensure that families receive the basic necessities to see them safely through the coming weeks. As the floodwater subsides and the recovery teams are at last able to reach more remote parts, the death toll sadly rises every day, with more than 1,000 reported fatalities so far. Without efficient relief efforts, this figure will inevitably swell due to sickness and starvation.

Spread of cholera

The spread of cholera stands as a serious threat with severe flooding causing widespread water contamination, closing already scarce access to safe water and sanitation. Meanwhile, with so many crops and livestock lost, food shortages are prevalent, leading to the real risk of acute hunger. Before the hurricane, more than 1.5 million Haitian people experienced severe food insecurity every day and over 131,000 children lived with extreme malnutrition. Allowing this situation to escalate is just unthinkable.

Delays crossing a major bridge at Ti Goave, connecting the capital Port-au-Prince to the south, make it difficult to get supplies to those who need them most. However, our team along with partner NGOs in Haiti are working flat out to ensure that recovery reaches everyone. Water-purifying tablets are being circulated to prevent the spread of cholera and disease, bottled water and food aid are being distributed, and doctors have been brought in to provide emergency first aid treatment to those injured during the storm and to dispense preventative medicine. The Irish Government’s promise to send emergency supplies – including mosquito nets, shelters and water tanks – will be of enormous help.

Haiti is relying on NGOs such as Haven to show the leadership and co-ordination needed to manage the recovery process and steer the country out of crisis. The nation’s difficult history is in parts defined by weak government and political infrastructure. Long overdue presidential elections, scheduled for yesterday, have once again been postponed in Hurricane Matthew’s wake, plunging the country deeper into uncertainty. Given that there is next to no money in central funds, international support is now more needed than ever.

It is up to us all to come together to ensure that a true humanitarian crisis is averted. Even before Hurricane Matthew struck, more than a quarter of Haiti’s 11 million population lived in extreme poverty, surviving on under $1.25 a day. This isn’t just a hard, empty fact but the reality of many people’s lives and one that must be prevented. I am always amazed by the incredible resilience of the people of Haiti, who are already gathering what they can and trying to get back to normality. They will dig deep, once again, to find the hope they need to overcome the challenge of Hurricane Matthew. Together, we can help them to rebuild their lives.

John Moore is Haven’s Country Director in Haiti . Haven is an Irish non-governmental organisation (NGO) which is strongly committed to empowering the people of Haiti to build strong and sustainable livelihoods. https://www.havenpartnership.com/donation/