Oliver Callan: Delusional Meryl Streep risked little attacking Trump
For celebrity activism to be authentic it must come at a cost to the individual
Meryl Streep accepts her Golden Globe award, “deluded into thinking that holding another shiny award gave her the right to lambast the choice of 63 million ordinary voters.” Photograph: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP
I used to love film awards season. Sniggering at preposterously insincere speeches, barely-disguised grimaces of defeat and tics of panic in always-on faces about how to respond to off-colour remarks. Awards season used to provide respite from hard news and the ugly banter of political division.