Oliver Callan: Big Tech rides roughshod over democracy

Job are desirable but State should not change laws to facilitate light-taxed Apple and its ilk

Oliver Callan

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Apple executives he would consider changes to the strategic infrastructure Act to speed up the planning process for “large-scale projects” such as its Athenry data centre. Photograph: Tom Honan

Last month, Amazon launched a contest for its second American headquarters, causing an unseemly bidding war among cities. Tucson tried to send the company’s chief executive Jeff Bezos a giant cactus. Tulsa recruited 50 people to examine videos of him to work out ways to court him. Philadelphia said it would overhaul its tax system. Detroit pledged to relax immigration laws. The prize is a $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs.

