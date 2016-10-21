Noel Whelan: That Donald Trump has nothing to lose makes him dangerous
Even if defeated, the candidate has ability to damage the US political system even further
Watching the Donald Trump campaign disintegrate is both compelling and disturbing. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images
Although the risk of a Trump presidency recedes by the day it is still heartbreaking to watch US politics being dragged down to such depths. There is nothing as dangerous as a man with nothing left to lose. Donald Trump appears to have given up on winning the US presidential election and is merely flaying around causing collateral damage to Republican candidates fighting senate and congressional races on the same day.