Noel Whelan: Life imitates Archer in party leadership contests
Fine Gael leadership campaign will be an emotional and internal family struggle
Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald, Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar: party leadership contests are personality contests rather than competitions about policy. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons
Party leadership contests tend to be more Kane and Abel than First Among Equals. In seeking to while away the next week before the contest to succeed Enda Kenny begins officially, Fine Gael TDs, Senators and MEPs could do worse than read the early novels of Jeffrey Archer.