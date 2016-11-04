Noel Whelan: Enda Kenny seems intent on making mess of Brexit
Not clear how ‘all-island forum’ without unionist involvement is supposed to help calm impact of Brexit
Taoiseach Enda Kenny at the All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Eric Luke
In the face of rumblings about a Fine Gael leadership challenge, Enda Kenny loyalists have been busy talking up the Taoiseach’s supposed centrality to negotiations about Brexit. These negotiations will not only shape our new relationship with the UK and the EU, but will also threaten economic recovery in the Republic and political stability in the North. The thesis from the Kenny regime is that Ireland needs an experienced and careful leader at this crucial moment.